DP Ruto Kicked Out as Jubilee Deputy Party Leader, Tuju Resigns as SG

Jubilee party delegates have resolved to kick out DP William Ruto as the party deputy party leader.

During the ongoing National Delegates Convention happening at the KICC, the delegates also resolved to strike off other members who decamped to rival parties from the party register.

Kitutu chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi is one of the four Jubilee deputy party leaders.

Others are; Katobu Ngatobu, Naomi Shaban and Peter Mositet.

At the same time, President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain as the party leader for another five years.

Meanwhile, David Murathe has been retained as the deputy vice-chairman under Nelson Nzuya.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega is the new Jubilee party director of elections.

At the same time, party secretary general Raphael Tuju resigned as he thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for having faith in him.

“Thank you for standing with me even at a personal level when I had a horrific accident until now I am able to stand here,” he said as he remained cagey about his next political move.

“We have agreed with the president that he will give me other responsibilities going forward.”

Replacing Tuju is Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

Tuju, as hinted by the head of state could be seeking elective office.

He was previously the member of Parliament for Rarieda.

