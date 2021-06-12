DP Ruto Hits out at Raila, Kalonzo Over Ploy to Scuttle His 2022 Presidential Bid

Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka over their ploy to unite ahead of 2022 duel.

Speaking in Tala, the second in command said the two should join hands, not to beat him, but to present Kenyans with an agenda that will move the country forward.

“I heard them saying that they want to unite so that they can beat Ruto. I want to tell them, let them look for policies and development agenda to sell to Kenyans. Uniting to beat someone cannot help anyone,” the DP said on Saturday.

“You cannot just unite merely because you want to defeat somebody. What if you don’t defeat him? What will happen? And you don’t have an agenda?”

Dr Ruto urged the “NASA” brigade to collapse their parties and form one coalition ahead of the polls.

“I am giving them free advice. They are saying they are uniting and they have about 100 parties. Let them collapse their parties and form one, like ours so that we can compete,” he said.

Championing his “Hustler movement” agenda, the DP said the bottom-up approach will have every Kenyan actively engaged in an income generating activity.

“…But an agenda that makes sure that every ordinary citizen in Kenya, either has a job or an enterprise or a business so that we can expand the number of taxpayers in Kenya.

“We can raise sufficient money. We can earn more savings. We can develop our country using our own resources and we do not have to borrow from Chinese to run our nation. That is our plan,” he said.

Speaking during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile on Friday, the AU envoy said he is ready to forge an alliance with Kalonzo so as to rescue Kenya from “thieves’ capture”.

“Kalonzo and I won’t go separate ways. We will work together so that we rescue Kenya from thieves’ capture,” the ODM patron said.

He noted that the two working together will better their chances at capturing the presidency.

