DP Ruto Hits Out At Raila, Vows To Continue The Hustler Narrative

Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga following his criticism on the hustler narrative.

According to Ruto, Raila does not know the priorities of Kenyans hence his constant criticisms.

Speaking while in Bomet County today, Ruto reiterated that he will not retreat nor surrender on his hustler movement. Rather, he will ensure that every hustle counts.

“We will not buy your threats… saying you will bring DCI, KRA, EACC…. We will not go back. Kenya belongs to everyone and work is work,” he said.

Read: “Tribal Politics Are Backwards,” Ruto Says After Uhuru Hinted At Supporting Another Candidate As Successor

He further added, “There are people who were not happy Jubilee was uniting people and they hatched a plan to split the party so that Kenya is split. Even if they split the party, Kenya’s unity will not be divided.”

The DP was accompanied by his close allies including Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, and many others.

Regarding President Uhuru’s remarks on two communities ruling Kenya since independence and the need for rotation, the DP intimated that the country should not be divided along tribal lines.

Read Also: “I’m Backing DP Ruto For My Survival,” Isaac Mwaura Now Says

Ruto also addressed the rift in the Jubilee Party and the constant meetings stating that they are aimed to split the party.

He also likened the idea of a rotational presidency to winning a lottery which he says should not be allowed.

“To the point that the party cannot field a candidate for any by-election. Is that not a shame…We are not interested in leadership arrived at through a lottery… we want leaders to be elected based on their vision and manifesto.” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu