Glitz and Glamour As DP Ruto Graces Wedding Ceremony of Tycoon David Langat’s Daughter (Photos)

Langat daughter's wedding
DP William Ruto at Natalie and Derrick Onyancha's wedding. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday graced the wedding ceremony of David Langat’s daughter which was held in Limuru.

Langat is the chairman of DL Group, an East African conglomerate with interests in agriculture, energy and real estate. DL Teas, one of the group’s subsidiaries, is among the largest tea producers in Africa.

The DP who was looking dapper in a black tuxedo was accompanied by his wife, Rachel Ruto, dressed in a mini blue dress.

Langat’s daughter, Natalie exchanged vows with Derrick who is the son of retired High Court judge David Onyancha.

Also in attendance were Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, former Minister for Industrialization Henry Kosgei, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Soy MP Caleb Kositany among others.

The DP also attended the couple’s colourful ‘Koito’ ceremony held in Karen in November.

Then, Natalie wore a red one-off shoulder dress accompanied by Mrs Ruto who was in a baby pink dress and her bridesmaids who later changed into maroon dresses.

David LangatDP William RutoRachel Ruto

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

