DP Ruto, Governor Obado Heckled in Migori, Forced to Cut Short Speech

Deputy President William Ruto has been forced to cut his speech short yet again after he was heckled in Migori Town.

The DP was accompanied by Migori Governor Okoth Obado when the chaos started and residents heckled at them while they were giving their speeches.

The DP has thus been forced to change his itinerary and skip the youth meeting that was scheduled at the Posta grounds.

Yesterday, Ruto’s tour of Kisumu county ended abruptly after rowdy youths disrupted the rally and started pelting stones at his convoy.

In photos and videos circulated on social media, some vehicles belonging to the DP’s convoy were pelted with stones and completely destroyed.

Before the chaos erupted, the DP has called for a peaceful exercise of democracy while asking youths to be patient and respect the fact that Kisumu is in Kenya and nobody should be stopped from holding a meeting there.

He ideally gave Sh2 million to the small-scale traders and another Sh2 million in support of the boda boda operators. The DP was on a three-day tour of the Nyanza region while promising to have proper economic discussions that will steer the region’s economic growth. Read Also: DP Ruto Was Advised to Skip Kondele Over Campaign Funds Dispute Among Locals – Police Among the issues, he touched on were the revival of the sugar industry in the region as well as support for the fishermen and small-scale traders. Addressing the same, however, the police revealed that Ruto was advised to skip Kondele in his tour following a dispute over campaign funds from his team but he did not heed their advice. Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso in a statement noted that the tension was over the alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst locals. “During the rally, violence erupted amongst the local agitated groups who engaged in stone-throwing and other unruly behavior,” he said.

