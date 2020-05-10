DP Ruto Pays Glowing Tribute To Mom Sarah Cheruiyot On Mother’s Day

It’s not every day that we see Deputy President William Ruto making public appearance with his mother or sharing a picture of her on his social media handles like it’s the case with his wife Rachael.

Well, today the DP joined other Kenyans and people across the world to appreciate his mom, Sarah Cheruiyot, on Mother’s Day, a day set aside to honour motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

In a special and rare message captioned on a photo with Mama Sarah, the second in command gushed about his mother describing her as a gift from heaven.

The DP thanked Mama Sarah for always being a great pillar in his life and his family.

“Dear Mom, you are a special gift to me. You will always have a special place in my heart. Through you, allow me to pay special tribute to our mothers on this special Mother’s Day.

“We are incredibly blessed to have women who have raised us, loved us and empowered us; we are immensely indebted to our mothers for shepherding us throughout our life and for their big hearts that continue to sustain us.

Read: Raila Odinga Had Lunch with Ruto’s man Oscar Sudi at The Pumpkin Restaurant

“Thank you for nurturing me. Thank you for praying for me. You are my strength. Happy Mother’s Day to you and all our mothers around the world, ” the DP wrote.

Dear Mom,

You are a special gift to me. You will always have a special place in my heart. Through you, allow me to pay special tribute to our mothers on this special Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/n3LBMOm5XP — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 10, 2020

Thank you for nurturing me. Thank you for praying for me. You are my strength. Happy Mother's Day to you and all our mothers around the world. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 10, 2020

The DP, in a past interview, said despite the fact that his mother lacked formal education, her relentlessness in memorising hymnal songs was unmatched.

Ruto said the songs motivated him to work hard in school and practically got him to the point he is today.

“The fact that she knows so much without formal education inspired us to do our best in school. I am who I am today because of her,” Ruto said.

Mama Sarah rarely makes public appearances unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Read Also: Tuju Now Dares Ruto’s Men To Make Good On Ouster Threats

The last time we saw her in public was in mid-February while she was attending late President Daniel Arap Moi’s funeral service at Nyayo Stadium.

During the service, Mama Sarah sat at the VIP dais behind ODM Leader Raila Odinga and next to Ruto’s handlers.

Moi and Ruto have a long political history together and the latter has always described the late as “my political mentor”. Which may explain Mama Sarah’s presence at the funeral.

Read Also: Tuju Finally Publishes Changes In Jubilee Party Leadership Despite DP Ruto Protests

When Ruto was facing crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague, Netherlands, following the 2007-2008 post-election violence, Mama Sarah was also supportive.

“I know William is innocent, and God knows it. He did not participate in the crimes he is being accused of committing.

“He did not fight anyone, he is a God-fearing person who has immensely contributed to construction and development of several churches across the country,” Mama Sarah emotionally stated during an interview in 2016 adding that she was fasting and praying for her son.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu