DP Ruto Formally Receives Cate Waruguru to UDA [Photos]

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru has officially joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The country’s second in command welcomed Waruguru to UDA at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, November 23.

In photos shared online, the DP can be seen helping Waruguru don a UDA cap, a symbol of her defection from the ruling Jubilee party.

Read: LSK President Nelson Havi Dumps ANC for DP Ruto’s UDA

Waruguru was accompanied to Ruto’s residence by women leaders including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

The legislator, who has been sending mixed signals, announced her decision to decamp to UDA early this month.

“From where I sit. My conversation with my generation, the generation of my fellow mothers and fathers. The generation of my grandfathers, tunalenga mbele na future kwa chama cha UDA,” Waruguru said.







Read Also: Governor Waiguru Decamps to UDA, Holds Meeting with DP Ruto at Karen Residence

Speaking in Laikipia, Waruguru said her decision had received an overwhelming endorsement from locals.

“I have taken my time to interrogate my conscience and thoughts. I have taken my time to listen to the people of Laikipia. I have done not more than 300 sittings with people and delegates from different wards. I have also traveled, traverse to all corners of this area asking my people; in who’s hands is Kenya be safe?” she posed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...