DP Ruto Explains Why He Is Yet To Receive Covid-19 Jab

Deputy President William Ruto is yet to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived in the country on March 3.

Speaking to Radio Citizen on Thursday, the second in command reiterated the importance of receiving the jab but maintained that priority should be given to the healthcare workers in the frontline.

The DP said it would be unethical for him to receive the vaccine before a healthcare worker.

“Chanjo tulianza na wale watumishi ambao wako mstari wa mbele, haingekuwa mzuri kama mimi nimechanjwa na daktari ambaye yuko mstari wa mbele hana chanjo,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to get the jab should the opportunity present itself.

“Ni vyema ya kwamba kila Mkenya unapopata nafasi ya kupata mchanjo…ni kizuizi kikubwa sana ya kupata maradhi haya yanayoletwa na corona. Na mimi ikifika nafasi yangu, wakati itafika kiwango cha wale tunaofanya kazi hizi zingine, mimi ntakuwa mstari wa mbele pamoja na rais na mawaziri, kwa sababu tunataka kila Mkenya apate chanjo ndio tuweze kurudi katika hali ya kuendesha kazi zetu,” he continued.

64,100 people had been vaccinated on Wednesday, health ministry said.

In the coming weeks, the ministry hopes to vaccinate at least 20,000 people on a daily basis.

