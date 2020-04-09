DP Ruto Explains Why He Cannot Appear Alongside The President During COVID-19 Pandemic Period

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday made his first public address since the government announced the first COVID-19 case in the country.

On matters why he has not been seen with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto said that they have been carrying out government business as usual but meetings are via teleconferencing.

He also said that during these peculiar times, the president and his deputy cannot be in the same place just as they cannot travel in the same machinery.

Addressing the nation from his Karen office, the DP asked Kenyans to stay safe by staying at home, noting that the deadly virus needs our bodies for mobility.

“Corona virus can’t move, it needs our bodies to transfer from one place to another, curtailing our movement will hugely prevent the movement of this virus…” the DP stated.

He also noted that we should not take for granted the simple measures put in place such as social distancing, washing of hands and sanitizing.

“Every Kenyan should go an extra mile and ensure their family and friends adhere to the safety measures… let us be our brother’s keeper…” he said.

Applauding the measures put in place by the government so far, Ruto said that the state will soon employ 1000 doctors whose positions will be advertised this week.

“In preparation for the possible escalation numbers of the COVID-19 cases, the government has designated and equipped different hospitals and facilities including Kenyatta University Referral Hospital,” he told reporters.

He also told Kenyans that KeMRI will soon be ready to carry out mass testing, further noting that KEMSA will stock-pile medical supplies necessary for management of COVID-19 cases.

The self proclaimed hustler also reiterated the need for boarding schools in various counties be turned into quarantine centres should the situation warrant it.

Appealing to the private sector players, Ruto urged them to safeguard jobs and refrain from laying off their employees during this period.

He also thanked the medical practitioners who have been on the frontline in fighting the respiratory disease. He assured them of personal protective gear that will be manufactured locally an will meet the set standards.

“To ensure that our health workers perform their duties without them being compromised, personal protective gear is being made available and in adequate quantities, to ensure sustained supply of these, local manufacturing has been identified,” the DP averred.

During this Easter Weekend, he asked Christians to pray for the country.

“I call on the Christian community to lift up our nation in prayer this Easter period and I equally ask Kenyans of all faiths to commend our nation to God’s unfailing mercy and grace for us to overcome this pandemic,” he continued.

Kenya has thus far confirmed 179 cases of coronavirus. 6 people have died while 6 others have been declared coronavirus free.

