Mixed Reactions As Photos Of DP Ruto Donating Relief Food In Uhuru’s Backyard Go Viral

Yesterday, May 20, Deputy President William Ruto was in Kiambu County doing what many would call charity.

The DP, who has kept his silence amid the Senate purge that saw his allies Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika kicked out from key positions in the House, donated food to families in Nachu ward.

Accompanied by his vocal “Tanga Tanga” ally and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa, the DP also inspected the construction of Marengeta Dam in Kikuyu constituency.

“Today, 600 families in Nachu Ward were part of the wider 3,600 households that benefitted from our food distribution; to shield Kenyans from adverse effects of the (Coronavirus) outbreak, ” Ruto wrote on his social media handles.

The DP has been using his lieutenants in various parts of the country to distribute relief food to the needy as the Coronavirus pandemic continue to cripple the economy. In Kiambu, he distributed the food in person.

But to a section of Kenyans on social media, the DP was not just donating food yesterday, he was sending a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose “bedroom” he had invaded.

Many think the DP had launched campaigns in the region for 2022 arguing that he should have donated the food to the more deserving and less fortunate people in Kibra, Mathare and Kawangware.

With the relationship between the once bosom friends on the rocks as the 2022 succession politics gains momentum, Kenyans think the shadowy attacks are now full-blown.

A section of Kenyans thinks that the DP was undermining the President by going against the government’s directive that all donations should be channelled to the Covid-19 Fund Board only.

Others felt that the second in command was embarrassing his boss by making him look like he had neglected his people.

This was also meant to solidify his support in the region as residents continue to “reject” the Head of State for betraying his deputy.

Reports also indicate that the DP decided to donate the food in person after police in Mombasa arrested local businessman Mohammed Tenga who was distributing food donated by him (Ruto).

Tenga, whose arrest was condemned by the DP’s allies, was later freed on bail.

Here are some of the reactions online:

Yesterday Deputy President William Ruto found it wise to Ignore the poor people in Kibera, Ruai and Kariobangi and start Campaigns In President Uhurus backyard.He donated snacks to the Rich Hustler in Kiambu.People who have huge tracks of lands with food.What a Joke pic.twitter.com/tcdtpgqSDm — Jojo Thinker (@JojoThinker) May 21, 2020

When someone comes to donate food to people in your backyard, that’s a strong vote of no-confidence. So DP Ruto’s reply to Uhuru’s machinations is action in Kiambu. Sema KUMEDHOKA!! https://t.co/jobvvpqnCY — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 21, 2020

He can give food wherever he wants, why does that bother you? And who told you everyone in kiambu is rich? I've been there for 4 years and those residents are struggling like everyone . Next time we distributing food in Karen, all we know you hate Ruto — Baiby Boy 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@BoyBaiby) May 21, 2020

Why did William Ruto not taking food to West Pokot or Turkana? Arab Mashamba Stop cheap Politics. Ruto poor with Nice Suit 🕴️. #JKLive pic.twitter.com/ci9QTrnCls — Muhsin (@Muhsinbille) May 20, 2020

Why would William Ruto be donating food instead of following the directives given and channel the food to the #covid_19Ke committee for its effective distribution. Awachane na kichwa ngumu yake — Edwin Wafula (@WafulaWaAlaine) May 20, 2020

I thought the government that Deputy President is part of gave out a notice that all contributions towards humanitarian assistance should be channeled through covid response committee but today Ruto decided to break the same directive & decided to take the food himself to Kiambu pic.twitter.com/bCSsqhTyIw — Ms Shynne 🇰🇪🌍 (@McShynne_Ke) May 20, 2020

