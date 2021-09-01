DP Ruto Denies Owning Properties Listed by CS Matiang’i Before MPs

Deputy President William Ruto has denied owning some of the properties linked to him by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Administration and National Security on Tuesday, the CS said the DP has 51 officers attached to his properties.

Kitengela Gas has six officers, Weston Hotel has four officers while Murumbi Farm has six officers.

ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch has six officers, Dolphine Hotel in Mombasa has six, Mata Farm has six and the DP’s private residence in Elgon View Eldoret has four.

Koitalel Poultry farm Eldoret has four officers as well as his private residence in Kosachei.

Kwae Island Development LTD – Wilson airport that has two hangers and five helicopters has five officers.

But according to the DP’s secretary of communication David Mugonyi, most of the properties allocated to his boss are in fact not his.

“To understand Matiangi’s’ recklessness, many properties allocated to Deputy President in his statement to Parliament are in fact not his,” Mugonyi said.

He added that the CS assaulted the dignity of Parliament by uttering falsehoods against the DP.

The DP’s office also faulted the CS for comparing the office of the DP which was created following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution with the security that was deployed to the previous holders of the same office under the old Constitution.

“Deputy President was not elected in August 2021. He has been serving since 2013. It is deceitful and fraudulent of Dr. Matiang’i to wake up today and suddenly realise that the DP’s residence is not a protected area and not entitled to GSU protection,” added Mugonyi.

Mugonyi further noted that by the time Ruto assumed office in 2013, the National Security Council had already established a security model for the Presidency and the constitutional office.

Should things have changed, he stated, the new arrangements should have been “discussed and formally approved at the appropriate level.”

He added that the CS further exposed the DP’s security threats by singling some of his properties and casting attention to the particulars of his security detail.

