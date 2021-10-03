DP Ruto Denies Frustrating Clergy’s Efforts to Unite Him, President Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed reports that he has snubbed calls to unite him and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a piece published in the Sunday Nation, the President and his deputy are said to be frustrating the unity calls made by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops on September 15.

Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria told the daily, “We have prayed for the invitation to become a reality.”

But according to Dr Ruto, the reports are false.

He tweeted, “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

According to an attached statement, the DP wrote to the clergymen on September 16 indicating that he was ready for reconciliation talks with the president.

In his statement, the DP indicated that he has nothing against the president and respects his decision to alter his administration as he deems appropriate.

“I want to give you my assurance that I hold nothing against His Excellency the President… I have also respected the president’s decision to configure his administration as he considers most suited for the best expression of his vision and delivery of government agenda,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP who is likely to run for the presidency on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, added that he is “willing, ready and available” to participate.

“Having said that, I want you, the Most Reverend Bishops, to know that I am willing, ready and available to participate, without any conditions whatsoever, in any forum that you may find necessary to address and resolve these concerns,” he said.

The Bishops had called upon the head of state and his deputy to call a truce as their continued feuding was posing a threat to the nation’s peace.

“It is an open and sad reality that the President and Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya are not reading from the same script,” said the conference.

They noted that their continued disagreements in public, if picked up by the electorate would have dire consequences, some too dreadful to contemplate.

“In a young democracy like ours, it is important that there is unity among the top leaders as this gives confidence to the people,” they said.

“As Church leaders we are ready to step in and mediate a working arrangement between the two leaders that our Country badly needs as provided by the Constitution.”

