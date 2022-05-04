DP Ruto Criticizes Azimio for Subjecting Kalonzo to “Humiliating” Running Mate Interview

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is being subjected to a humiliating running mate interview, deputy President William Ruto has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, the UDA presidential candidate stressed that every leader is deserving of respect.

Ruto went on to say that Kenyans must come together to end the political culture of deception, which is what some politicians are known for.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating ‘interview’ is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” tweeted the DP.

This comes hours after the Wiper party leader stated that he will not show up for the interviews set to be carried out today (Wednesday) by a team of seven.

The former vice president said showing up would be “demeaning” as he should be Raila Odinga’s obvious choice.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” he told the Standard.

His allies have also advised him to give the interviews a wide berth.

The secretary-general of the party’s Executive Committee Junet Mohamed on Tuesday said the guiding principal during the exercise will be “We don’t want to have a deputy president like William Ruto”.

“The guiding principle in identifying a running mate for the Azimio Presidential candidate is: We don’t want to have a deputy president like William Ruto,” tweeted the Suna East MP.

The panel consists of; Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

They will conclude the exercise by May 10, six days before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) May 16 deadline.

Among those set to appear before the panel include; Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege, Charity Ngilu, Peter Munya among others.

