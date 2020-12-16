DP Ruto Congratulates Msambweni MP-elect Feisal Bader After Trumping ODM’s Boga

Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated Msambweni MP-elect Feisal Bader.

Bader trumped ODM’s Omar Boga to emerge the winner of the hotly contested by-election.

The MP-elect garnered 15,251 votes against Boga’s 10,444 of the 27,313 votes cast.

Taking to Twitter, the DP said Bader’s win cemented “our trust in God and the People”.

Ruto also said that the surprise win was an indication that people power triumphed.

“CONGRATULATION my friend Feisal Bader. Your win CEMENTS our trust in GOD and the PEOPLE. DEMOCRACY and PEOPLE POWER have TRIUMPHED.WATU wa MSAMBWENI MUNGU awabariki. Pongexi E.Mwihaki(Gaturi), S.Wanango(Lakeview), K.Ochieng( Wendani) & all winners. To others there’s next time,” the DP tweeted.

Speaking to NTV on Wednesday, Bader thanked the people of Msambweni for giving him the chance to complete what the late Suleiman Dori had started.

“I want to promise the people of Msambweni that I will fulfill all the promises but during my first days as their MP, I have to see that what my good friend Dori had started is accomplished,” he said.

He also thanked the DP and allies for supporting him during what he said was “the longest campaign period” amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“The DP stood with me when ODM humiliated me. His close allies like Muthama, Khalwale, and Hassan Omar have been here with me all through to ensure that I won. I know I can not repay them but will always pray for them,” he added.

Bader welcomed his opponents to work together with him in order to serve Msambweni constituents with efficiency.

“I want to reach out to my friends to join hands with me and bring the ideas they have on the table so that we can serve the people of Msambweni.”

