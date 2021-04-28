DP Ruto Congratulates Justice Koome on Nomination as Chief Justice

Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated lady justice Martha Koome for her nomination as Kenya’s chief justice.

The DP made a phone call to the nominee who is set to replace retired CJ David Maraga on Wednesday.

The second in command told Justice Koome that her nomination is a sign of Kenya’s faith in women leadership.

He also noted that it will serve as an inspiration to young girls across the country.

Read: President Uhuru Asks Parliament to Approve Martha Koome as Maraga’s Successor

Ruto wished the CJ nominee success in her approval process that is now before parliament after President Uhuru Kenyatta communicated her nomination.

“This nomination confirms that women have come of age and are breaking the ceiling and this is an inspiration for the country and every girl,” Ruto told Koome.

On Wednesday, the head of state submitted her name for vetting following her nomination for the position of Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday.

In a message read by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi during the House’s special sitting on Wednesday, the Head of State asked the lawmakers to approve Lady Justice Koome to succeed Maraga.

Read Also: JSC Nominates Martha Koome As Kenya’s Next Chief Justice

The Justice and Legal Affair committee is expected to vet Koome and issue a report with 28 days.

“The committee is requested to consider the nomination on a priority basis,” he said.

If approved, Koome will be sworn in as the 15th Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, and become the first woman to occupy the office.

The 61-year-old, who unsuccessfully contested for the Deputy Chief Justice position in 2016, was among 10 candidates shortlisted and interviewed for the position of CJ.

The nine contestants she faced off against are Said Chitembwe, Prof Patricia Mbote, Justice Marete Njagi, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Nderi, Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Dr Wekesa Moni and Alice Yano.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu