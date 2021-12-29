DP Ruto Claims Police Abducted, Tortured Dennis Itumbi

Deputy President William Ruto now suggests that his digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, was abducted and tortured by security agents, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The country’s second in command made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after visiting Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital where he is recuperating.

The DP claimed his opponents in government sanctioned the attack after attempts to cripple the “Hustler Nation” failed.

“Spent time with Comrade DI last evening, saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all,” said Ruto.

“They have now turned violent and fatalistic after all the negative narratives, threats and blackmail against us failed.”

Itumbi, who doubles up as a blogger, is an ardent supporter of Ruto and his “hustler” narrative. He has severally criticized top officials in government who he claims are determined to lock out Ruto from the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Due to the injuries Itumbi sustained, Ruto said, he is likely to stay in hospital for a month.

“They wanted to kill his spirit but DI is strong and in very high spirits though doctors say he will be confined to bed for a month,” he added.

“Like Denis, we all must be strong knowing that in a few months we will defeat impunity, entitlement, kiburi na madharau and free our nation for good.”

Itumbi, a former State House operative, was allegedly abducted on Thursday by men who identified themselves as police.

In a police report filed at Thindigua police post, Itumbi’s colleagues told authorities that the blogger was in a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County when he was snapped by unknown men who bundled him into a car and sped off at around 3pm.

He was later found abandoned on the roadside naked in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani.

Members of Parliament allied to Ruto said Itumbi had injurIes on most parts of his body and was found by a taxi driver.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said they are investigating to establish motive and those behind the incident.

