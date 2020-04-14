DP Ruto Claims 146 Jubilee Party Members Have Rejected Changes Orchestrated By “Crooks”

On Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto claimed a section of Jubilee Party members were keen on edging him out of the party.

In a tweet, the deputy party leader did however clarify that his boss and the party leader was not party to the illegal process that was meant to change members of the National Management Committee.

“The President and party leader of JP did NOT and CANNOT be party to any FRAUDULENT and ILLEGAL changes to officials of our party. This is the works of political rejects, conmen & fraudsters who’s party allegiance is already elsewhere. They should give us a break and leave JP alone (sic),” Ruto wrote.

In a Gazette Notice dated April 6 from the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu, the ruling party intended to replace the current members with Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

Those against the changes had seven days to challenge the process.

As such, Ruto says at least 146 members of parliament and senators from Jubilee party have written to Ms Nderitu opposing the move.

In yet another tweet, the self proclaimed hustler said those behind the fraudulent changes were “heartless gangsters taking advantage of COVID-19.”

He also noted that they were not acting on Uhuru’s instructions, instead he (Ruto) dismissed them as crooks.

“70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN’T President Uhuru’s men; They are CROOKS,” he said. 70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN'T President Uhuru's men; They are CROOKS. https://t.co/vnZtD7jb49 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 14, 2020 But according to the party secretary general Raphael Tuju, he was acting on Uhuru’s instructions. Speaking to the Standard, Tuju said the former NMC members had since joined government hence need to replace them. “This was a simple procedure of the party leader replacing vacant party positions within the NMC, Ms Shukri and Ms Mutua have since joined the government and therefore could not hold the positions in the party,” said Tuju.

