DP Ruto Chides Church Donations Critics, Hopes to Give Billions

Deputy President William Ruto has told off critics of his church donations.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at the New Breed City Chapel in Kiambu, the self-proclaimed hustler said he will not stop giving to the church.

The DP told the congregation that he has been accused of many things and some just do not like his way of worshipping.

“Some have a problem about how often we go to church, others have accused us of carrying money to church but we will not stop,” the second in command said.

He added, “We are looking forward to the day when we will not be taking thousands, when we will not be taking millions but when we will be taking billions to church.”

The DP who is poised to take over the reins of power from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta next year (2022) also noted that he should be allowed to worship in his own way.

“We didn’t have godfather’s we only had God the father. Please understand us and allow us to worship God the way we feel we should,” he said.

On Thursday, former prime minister Raila Odinga said the “guilty are afraid”, in what many assumed to be in reference to the DP.

“I did not mention someone when I said the corrupt must be in jail but you hear the guilty say, ‘he is talking about me’,” Raila told Radio Citizen.

The ODM party leader noted that the corrupt go round giving Kenyans false hopes yet their intentions are to get into government to siphon funds from public coffers.

“The corrupt persons are going around giving Kenyans fake hopes with money he has stolen from them. His intention is to get in, continue looting and destroy,” he stated.

Last week, Dr Ruto in response to Raila’s comments on jailing the corrupt, said that he (Raila) is a corrupt man who aided in the looting of Covid-19 funds.

“What he (Odinga) is accusing me of, and yet money for the youth was looted during his tenure as Prime Minister. (he) should be ashamed,” said the DP.

“He stole when he was in government, now he is in the opposition and still stealing through the COVID-19 billionaires.”

