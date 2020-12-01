DP Ruto Chastises Public Servants Being Used By Politicians To Threaten Peace

Deputy President William Ruto has chastised public servants he reckons are being used to threaten peace and stability.

Speaking on Tuesday during the burial of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri’s mother, the second in command said some public officers are being used by politicians to drive Kenya to dark days of negative ethnicity.

“Instead of dealing with crimes in the country, they now want to incite the public on ethnicity,” Ruto said.

“I want to say for the record that the abuse of criminal investigation and criminal prosecution targeting people because of their tribe or political affiliation is the wrong thing to do.”

Read: Senator Susan Kihika Asks President Kenyatta To Fire Kinoti Over 2007/8 PEV Remarks

He noted that the guilty parties were trying to disrupt peace especially in the Rift Region which was hugely affected during the 2007/8 post election violence.

“You are taking our country backward and you will not succeed. We will pray that against you and you will not go very far,” he said.

This comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta took a jab at the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti over a recent move to reopen 2007-2008 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases.

In his address on Wednesday last week at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), the Head of State noted that the process amounted to “reopening of old wounds”.

Read Also: We Are Not Revisiting Closed 2007/8 PEV Cases, DCI Boss Kinoti Clarifies After Criticism

The President said he won’t allow that to happen.

“Wale ambao wanajaribu kuchimbua makaburi, nilisoma kwa gazeti juzi. Wasifikiri wanacheza, mimi siwezi kukubaliana na mambo kama hayo. Tumetoka huko na mambo haya tumezika katika kaburi ya sahau,” he said.

“You must always think before you do something. Sisi hatutaki vita katika taifa letu la Kenya. Sisi wengine wetu tunajua maana ya amani na sisi tunataka kurekebisha zile shida kwa njia ya kikatiba na kisheria ndio Kenya isonge mbele na wakenya wawe kitu kimoja.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu