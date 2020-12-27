DP Ruto’s Camp Forced Out Of Jubilee Asili HQs Following Tussle with Landlord

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has been forced out of their Jubilee Asili headquarters located in Kilimani.

According to the Nation, the Ruto camp was kicked out on grounds that the premises were not licensed to hold political proceedings.

A spot check by the daily revealed that the premises were vacant and the Jubilee Asili banner already taken down.

Politicians who spoke to the daily anonymously said they have been in a tussle with the landlord who asked them to leave back in October.

Read: Ditching Jubilee Party? DP Ruto Meets Artists Donning Jubilee Asili T-shirts With Defunct URP Colours

Some indicated that the government intimidated the landlord into kicking them out.

“We are tussling with the owner, the government has told the owner to throw us out of and he has requested us to leave, but we are still negotiating. This drama started approximately two months ago and that is why we decided to lie low as we try to reach an agreement,” an MP who sought anonymity was quoted.

“The landlord is in an embarrassing situation because he is being bullied by being told that a number of his things will go wrong and he has not processed the change of the user. The government is using all means to frustrate our landlord and scuttle our plans for 2022. We were ready to buy the building but he has been reluctant to sell it o us. We do not wish to reveal him,” the MP continued.

Kimilili legislator Didmus Barasa on his part said that there was pressure from the government to close down the hq.

Read Also: Why Parties Registrar Has Rejected Trader’s Request To Reserve Jubilee Asili Name

“We closed down Jubilee Asili Centre. We had rented that property but the person we rented it from was intimidated by the government to terminate that contract and not allow us to meet,” Barasa said, but remained cagey about the landlord.

Reports indicated that Jubilee Asili was a party but those allied to the DP maintained that it was just a meeting point after they were locked out of the Jubilee Party HQ in Pangani.

“Ignore the rumors doing rounds.Jubilee Party is our party,our labour of love & visionary investment,whose fruits we look forward to enjoying.Jubilee Asili Centre is the meeting Venue for & by members who have been denied access to our party office on Thika Road.Tuko Sote Pamoja!” Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen tweeted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu