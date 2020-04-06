DP Ruto Calls On Kenyans To Play Their Part In Ensuring Laid Directives To Curb Spread Of COVID-19 Succeed

Deputy President William Ruto has called upon Kenyans to play their part in ensuring the measures undertaken by the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus are a success.

Taking to his Twitter a few moments after the State address by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto reiterated what the Head of State had communicated and added that it was a patriotic duty.

“Fellow countrymen/women, HE the President has issued enhanced measures including containment in Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale & Mombasa; use of face masks; supply of free water in informal settlements. It’s our patriotic duty to do our part to ensure these measures succeed. We shall overcome,” read the tweet.

Fellow countrymen/women, HE the President has issued enhanced measures including containment in Nairobi,Kilifi,Kwale&Mombasa; use of face masks;supply of free water in informal settlements. Its our patriotic duty to do our part to ensure these measures succeed.We shall overcome. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 6, 2020

Read: President Uhuru Bans Movement In and Out Of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties

Earlier, two more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed alongside 16 more positive cases. Total tally for COVID-19 confirmed cases is now at 158 in the country.

To prevent further spread, the Head of state-initiated more directives including restriction of movement in and out of four counties.

Uhuru banned the movement of people in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties for 21 days, effective today, April 6, 2020.

However, the movement of food and cargo will continue as normal throughout the containment period.

Read Also: 16 More Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, Number Now At 158

“Any passenger carrying bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, vehicles, railway wagons, aircraft shall not be allowed in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa, ” said President Uhuru.

The designated Metropolitan areas were indicated as follows: Nairobi city county; parts of Kiambu County up to Chania River bridge, Thika, Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; parts of Machakos County up to Athi River including Kathani; parts of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai, and Ngong town.

According to the President, the new directives were arrived at following the conclusion that majority of those who have contracted the virus came from the four mentioned counties.

Read Also: 58 Year Old KPA Employee Among Coronavirus Fatalities

For instance, 82 percent of COVID-19 have been in Nairobi and 14 percent have been in the other Coastal counties.

“We must avoid all areas and comply with government directives and we must be careful,” he said.

He has also thanked Kenyans for observing the dusk till dawn (7PM to5AM) curfew that was meant to stem the spread of the virus whose number of casualties keep on rising, adding that it still applies countrywide.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu