DP Ruto Blocked from Statehouse Facebook Page

Reports today indicate that the State House Facebook page live streaming the Covid Conference hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta actively blocked users commenting on the absence of the DP William Ruto.

Entries including the names ‘Ruto’, ‘Hustler’ or ‘ WSR’ were met with a ‘cannot post’ response.

It is speculated that the admins feared a popular public blacklash, taking the focus away from the important conversation around the country’s response to the pandemic.

By the time the President arrived at around 2:20pm, the DP had not arrived forcing the event organisers to remove the seat that was designated for him at the front row. Attending the event were ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Uhuru, all seated in the front row. It was not immediately clear why the DP missed the crucial function. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i also spoke at the event. Read: Kenyans React As DP Ruto Snubs National Covid-19 Conference

The President extended the curfew for a further 30 days albeit from 11pm to 4am. Bars and restaurant owners breathed a sigh of relief with orders for their closure vacated. Churches and other event venues were also winners today with relaxation to 200 attendants or 1/3 of venue capacity.

Ruto supporters were understandably nonplussed, though pleased that their man is in no way connected with the so called ‘Covid Millionaires’ scandal.

