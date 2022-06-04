DP Ruto Blasts “Biased” Citizen TV As IEBC Clears Him to Contend for Presidency

Deputy President William Ruto has blasted the media over unfair coverage.

Speaking after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gave him the green light to run for the presidency at the Bomas of Kenya, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) put Citizen TV, Kameme FM and Inooro FM on the spot.

According to the presidential hopeful, the media stations owned by Royal Media Services (RMS) and Mediamax, should be fair and declare a stand.

“It is the most decent thing to do. We have raised these concerns. We also urge you (IEBC) that you treat all the candidates in this race equally,” he said.

“We’re just asking to be treated fairly… We will work with all Kenyans in this election.”

He gave an example where Citizen TV gave his side a minute of airtime and his opponent and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga some ten minutes.

Further, Dr Ruto wondered why the media is organising a presidential debate yet it is partisan.

“If the presidential debate is being organized by a media house which has taken sides, what moral authority do they have to tell us to participate in the debate?” posed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

“If you have taken sides then organize presidential debate for the side and don’t expect us to sanitize the process.”

The organizers on Friday assured the DP that the debate would be conducted in a balanced manner.

“We have taken note of the statement issued on June 2, 2022, by the WSR Presidential Campaign team advising their candidate against participating in the Presidential debates…for us to take our country forward, it behoves us to work together rather than threaten processes that are important to the country,” said Head of Presidential Debates Secretariat Clifford Machoka.

