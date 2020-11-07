DP Ruto Attends Senator Susan Kihika’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony (Photos)

Nakuru senator Susan Kihika is no longer in the market after she married businessman Sam Mburu at a traditional ceremony held in Nyahururu.

The lovebirds are said to have met on the campaign trail and are both close allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Kapseret’s Oscar Sudi, Farouk Kibet (DP’s Personal assistant) were some of the notable figures present at the ceremony.

Kihika received congratulatory messages via social media.

Here are some of the tweets:

Congratulations my sister @susankihika on your big day. May the love grow even stronger and be the foundation that will hold your beautiful family to eternity. pic.twitter.com/56D8on8pv1 — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @susankihika, may the dowry get accepted before Man and God. May your streams of Love forever flow in full Grace and the Friendship of you have sealed in acceptable tradition grow as strong as the Mugumo Tree. pic.twitter.com/9bQZ84OdAA — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) November 7, 2020

Also present were Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Christopher Langat (Bomet).

In 2017, Mburu’s estranged wife Beatrice Wanjiku accused the legislator of disliking her children.

Then, Wanjiku had moved to court to challenge her estranged husband’s plea for custody.

“The children have complained to me about the applicant’s wife who hates the children, orders them away from her and violently swears at them that she never wants to see them again. When the stepmother is asked why she behaves that way, she says the children are ‘grumpy’ and call her grandy on account of her advanced age,” Wanjiku’s affidavit read in part.

“I am further informed by the children that when they spend time with their father, the applicant is always away from home and if custody of the children is granted to the applicant, he would subject them to the whims and mercies of an absentee dad, stepmother, mistress or simply other women.”

Mburu who is 10 years Kihika’s junior had been sued for wife battery, heavy drinking and miraa addiction.

