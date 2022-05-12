DP Ruto Attends First Cabinet Meeting In Over a Year

President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently chairing the first Cabinet meeting in over a year.

Also present is his deputy William Ruto who has been in a bitter exchange with his boss over the running of government.

A fortnight ago, the UDA presidential candidate told off his boss who during the Labour Day celebrations castigated him for absconding duty.

“Instead of helping me end the situation, you are all over in the market places inciting people to ask me about the situation. And then you call yourself a big leader, I don’t know what big number, in this country. Why didn’t you then resign and leave me to search for a person who could help me?” the president posed.

In a quick rejoinder via Twitter, the DP who has pledged to undo some of the current administration’s projects, said the president last chaired a cabinet meeting two years ago.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta is today, at State House, Nairobi, chairing a full Cabinet Meeting during which several matters of national and international importance will be discussed. pic.twitter.com/EuMTvEQTYR — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 12, 2022

He also chided those who have been working closely in their administration’s second term for wasting it, bungling the Big 4 agenda and killing the Jubilee party.

“Sorry my boss. I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities & ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably. They bungled our Big4 (agenda), killed our party & wasted your 2nd term. Wao ni bure kabisa (They are useless). Boss, am available. Just a phone call away,” the DP posted on his Twitter account.

“Sadly last Cabinet was two years ago.” The meeting will focus on critical national concerns, the implementation of government programs as well as their efficacy. According to Chapter 9 article 152 of the Constitution, the Cabinet constitutes the President, his deputy, the Attorney General and at least 14 Cabinet Secretaries. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...