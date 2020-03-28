in NEWS

DP Ruto Asks Police To Practice Restraint, Urges Kenyans To Comply With Terms Of Curfew

199 Views

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto during the launch. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the police brutality witnessed last night as the dusk till dawn curfew took effect.

In a tweet, the DP noted that law enforcers while carrying out their mandate should be civil and practice restraint.

He also noted that the curfew is meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus by curtailing movement.

“Fellow citizens,the corona pandemic is serious,VERY SERIOUS.The GoK curfew (partial lockdown) is meant to curtail movement so as to reduce spread of virus. Us All MUST comply with the terms of curfew without EXCEPTION. Law enforcers MUST act firmly but with restraint & civility,” he wrote.

On Friday night cops brutalized Kenyans who were still roaming the streets after 7 pm.

Others however harassed citizens way before 7pm. For example, a Mombasa journalist was roughed up by a cop at around 5 pm.

The situation was worse at the Likoni Ferry as queues went on for kilometres hours before sunset.

As a result, Regional police commander Rashid Yakub extended the curfew to 8.30 pm.

“We have extended the start of the curfew to 8.30pm. This is to allow those crossing to the Likoni mainland to cross and get home,” Yakub said.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho said the actions were regrettable.

Employers have been urged to let their staff leave early so as to beat the curfew.

Banks, for example, have made changes to their closing time so as to give employees ample time to get home.

31 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 31, one has made a full recovery while another succumbed on Thursday afternoon.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenyan Man Living In The US Succumbs To Coronavirus

‘Zico’ Warns Of FIFA Ban If Current Impasse Persists