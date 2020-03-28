DP Ruto Asks Police To Practice Restraint, Urges Kenyans To Comply With Terms Of Curfew

Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the police brutality witnessed last night as the dusk till dawn curfew took effect.

In a tweet, the DP noted that law enforcers while carrying out their mandate should be civil and practice restraint.

He also noted that the curfew is meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus by curtailing movement.

“Fellow citizens,the corona pandemic is serious,VERY SERIOUS.The GoK curfew (partial lockdown) is meant to curtail movement so as to reduce spread of virus. Us All MUST comply with the terms of curfew without EXCEPTION. Law enforcers MUST act firmly but with restraint & civility,” he wrote.

Fellow citizens,the corona pandemic is serious,VERY SERIOUS.The GoK curfew (partial lockdown) is meant to curtail movement so as to reduce spread of virus. Us All MUST comply with the terms of curfew without EXCEPTION. Law enforcers MUST act firmly but with restraint & civility. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 28, 2020

On Friday night cops brutalized Kenyans who were still roaming the streets after 7 pm.

Others however harassed citizens way before 7pm. For example, a Mombasa journalist was roughed up by a cop at around 5 pm.

The situation was worse at the Likoni Ferry as queues went on for kilometres hours before sunset.

As a result, Regional police commander Rashid Yakub extended the curfew to 8.30 pm.

“We have extended the start of the curfew to 8.30pm. This is to allow those crossing to the Likoni mainland to cross and get home,” Yakub said.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho said the actions were regrettable.

Employers have been urged to let their staff leave early so as to beat the curfew.

Banks, for example, have made changes to their closing time so as to give employees ample time to get home.

31 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 31, one has made a full recovery while another succumbed on Thursday afternoon.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu