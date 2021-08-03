DP Ruto Asked for Birth Certificate Before Uganda Trip – MP Ndindi Nyoro Alleges

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was among leaders and businessmen accompanying Deputy President William Ruto on a private trip to Uganda.

But the second in command was barred from leaving the country after a five and a half hour stand off with immigration officials at the Wilson Airport.

According to Nyoro who addressed reporters on Monday evening after landing in Uganda, the DP was asked for his birth certificate and a letter from the chief.

These, the first time MP said, were meant to humiliate the DP who is poised to take over from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Read: DP William Ruto Blocked From Flying To Uganda, Spends Five Hours At The Airport

“I have never seen the DP humiliated to such a level. We could hear them on the phone saying that he should indicate who he is. One time they wanted a birth certificate, then his ID, even a letter from the chief. This is not the kind of Kenya we should be proud of,” Nyoro said.

Earlier, Dr Ruto’s communications secretary David Mugonyi said his boss had bee asked to seek clearance from head of public service, Joseph Kinyua.

“When he got to the airport, he was asked to seek clearance from Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. We are surprised. This has never happened in the last nine years,” said Mugonyi.

Full account of what transpired at Wilson Airport as narrated by my colleague @NdindiNyoro . Very sad moments to live in Kenya. We are back to dark days of KANU & KADU. pic.twitter.com/ZUe2fGOtMO — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) August 2, 2021

But Nyoro said Kinyua and CS for Interior Fred Matiang’i denied issuing orders blocking Dr Ruto from leaving the country.

“The immigration officers told us that they had received orders from above not to clear the DP. No one was able to explain who had issued the orders,” added Nyoro.

“We contacted Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and head of public service Joseph Kinyua who stated that he was not the one who had issued the orders.”

Read Also: Terror Suspect in DP William Ruto’s Uganda Entourage Raises Red Flags

Also accompanying the DP on the trip was Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari, businessman Dr David Langat Bett, Dr Eric Ruto, Elija Ronoh and Harun Aydin.

Of interest, however, was Harun Aydin, who was the only non-Kenyan accompanying Ruto to Uganda for the private visit whose mission is yet to be disclosed.

Investigations by Kahawa Tungu indicate that Aydin is a terror suspect previously arrested in Frankfurt, Germany, in October 2001 with luggage containing camouflage clothing, a chemical-weapons protection suit, a ski mask and materials to produce an explosive detonator.

It was his presence, we are informed, prompted security agencies to advise that he (Ruto) should be barred from travelling.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu