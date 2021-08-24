DP Ruto Apologizes on Behalf of Gov’t After Police Interrupted Burial of Mahoo Ward Rep

Deputy President William Ruto has apologised to the family of the late Mahoo ward representative, Ronald Sagurani.

This was after the police disrupted the burial by bringing down tents and kicking out mourners.

“I am apologizing to you the family for what transpired earlier. I want to ask for forgiveness on behalf of the Government as a government leader, for the unnecessary disruption. When Government does things that annoy the public, I have a duty to take responsibility,” said the DP who noted that the events were “shameful”.

Also castigating the government was Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who stated that the incident was meant to frustrate the DP.

Read: President Uhuru Dares DP Ruto to Step Aside if Dissatisfied with Gov’t

“The government has to apply the rules across the board and not select which burials to apply the government directives,” said Jumwa.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on his part said the government that is headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta was bitter about the BBI flop in the Court of Appeal, hence the frustrations aimed at Ruto.

“Police under instructions from above have disrupted and brought down tents at the burial service of Mahoo Ward MCA, the Late Hon Ronald Sagurani just because the DP William Ruto was to attend. Machungu ya Kiambaa na BBI iko mingi,” said Nyoro via social media.

Sagurani passed on on Tuesday last week while receiving treatment at the at Pandya Hospital in Mombasa.

Read Also: Ruto Embarks on Retreats, Seminars After Criticising OKA, NASA

He is said to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

The government has banned political gatherings and has capped the number of attendees at social gatherings at 100.

This is to help in combating the spread of the virus which has thus far killed 4,528 people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...