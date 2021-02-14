in NEWS, POLITICS

DP Ruto and Tangatanga Allies Boycott Premium SMS News Alerts, Labels Them Propaganda Tools

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies Kipchumba Murkomen and Oscar Sudi [Photo/Courtesy]
Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga troops are now calling for a boycott of a section of news alert premium services terming them as a propaganda tool against the “hustler” nation.

The second in command shared a screenshot on his social media pages on Saturday night confirming that he had unsubscribed from 21411 service that cost him Ksh5 per SMS.

Ruto’s allies led by former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi also announced exit from the platform.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech chose to unsubscribe from NMG_breaking news service.

Murkomen said, “there’s no difference between SMS news alert 411 and Joseph Goebbels’ notepad. It is the state’s most vicious propaganda tool against hustler’s and their quest for inclusion.
UNSUBSCRIBE is the only option left.”

The boycott comes just days after viral reports of President Uhuru Kenyatta daring his deputy to resign for criticizing the government from within.

Read: Uhuru Dares Ruto To Resign Instead Of Criticizing Gov’t From Within [Video]

The President had during his tour of Uthiru area accused Ruto of doublespeak, making it clear that their relationship is on the rocks.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” President Kenyatta, who demanded respect, said while addressing Uthiru residents after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Read Also: Wait For Your Turn – Uhuru Tells Ruto As He Denies Being Indebted To Anyone

“That is doublespeak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign.”

The DP responded to the president on Saturday saying he had no intentions of sabotaging his “boss” despite losing some roles to junior state officers.

TangatangaWilliam Ruto

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

