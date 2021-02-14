DP Ruto and Tangatanga Allies Boycott Premium SMS News Alerts, Labels Them Propaganda Tools

Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga troops are now calling for a boycott of a section of news alert premium services terming them as a propaganda tool against the “hustler” nation.

The second in command shared a screenshot on his social media pages on Saturday night confirming that he had unsubscribed from 21411 service that cost him Ksh5 per SMS.

Dear Subscriber, you have successfully unsubscribed from 21411_News_Breaking_News/5sms.

Tuonane kule mbele.

KaziNiKazi — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 13, 2021

Ruto’s allies led by former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi also announced exit from the platform.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech chose to unsubscribe from NMG_breaking news service.

Nikuhama…Wa Mwisho zima taa.

Tufunge hii kampuni ya Roho Chafu @kipmurkomen pic.twitter.com/Ppco4w8DBc — NELSON KOECH (@KoechNelsonK) February 13, 2021

Murkomen said, “there’s no difference between SMS news alert 411 and Joseph Goebbels’ notepad. It is the state’s most vicious propaganda tool against hustler’s and their quest for inclusion.

UNSUBSCRIBE is the only option left.”

To UNSUBSCRIBE from 411 news alert please dial *456*20# and follow the instructions. Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/MD2GTXYJTX — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 13, 2021

Propaganda is to a democracy what the bludgeon is to a totalitarian state. Noam Chomsky Let us UNSUBSCRIBE to 411 not their weapon of PROPAGANDA! pic.twitter.com/PnVw2jKO9X — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) February 13, 2021

The boycott comes just days after viral reports of President Uhuru Kenyatta daring his deputy to resign for criticizing the government from within.

The President had during his tour of Uthiru area accused Ruto of doublespeak, making it clear that their relationship is on the rocks.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” President Kenyatta, who demanded respect, said while addressing Uthiru residents after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“That is doublespeak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign.”

The DP responded to the president on Saturday saying he had no intentions of sabotaging his “boss” despite losing some roles to junior state officers.

