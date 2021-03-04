DP Ruto Allies Teargassed As Chaos Rock London Ward By-election [Photos]

A group of Deputy President William Ruto allies was on Thursday morning teargassed at London Ward in Nakuru County after chaos erupted during the ongoing by-election.

The lawmakers including Langata MP Nixon Korir are agents for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Nzuki Antony Wachira.

Korir is reported to have been roughed up by a group of youths at the Milimani Primary School polling station.

In the chaos that ensued, police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the crowd, paralysing the voting exercise.

Other DP Ruto allies caught in the melee are Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and other Tanga Tanga MPs.

Korir, whose car was damaged during the scuffle, accused police of instigating the violence.

“Police came with goons and they started beating me up. I’m the chief agent in this station and I’ve not been allowed in. What are they planning? This is unfortunate, it is rigging, ” said Korir.

Police are fully roped in to intimidate UDA in this by elections. pic.twitter.com/C0RhRnMQPV — Hon Caleb Kositany MP Soy (@ckositany) March 4, 2021

Elsewhere in Bungoma County, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Belgut Nelson Koech counterpart have reportedly been arrested in connection with alleged voter bribery in the ongoing Kabuchai Constituency by-election.

The three are also supporting a UDA candidate in the area.

Earlier, UDA candidate Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba in the Kiamokama ward by-election was also arrested over claims of voter bribery.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is today conducting four other by-elections in Matungu Constituency, Huruma, Hell’s Gate and Kitise wards.

Today’s incidents are linked to the rivalry in the Jubilee party between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta allies.

The ruling party pulled out of the Kabuchai and Matungu by-elections to support Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) candidates with Ruto’s men throwing their weight behind UDA candidates.

