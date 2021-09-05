DP Ruto Allies Read Malice into Foiled Church Visits in Nyeri

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto are reading malice into the cancellation of church invitations.

The DP was set to attend two church services in Kieni, Nyeri county but the clergymen pulled the plug at the last minute.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accused the state but most especially Kieni MP Kanini Kega of having a hand in the foiled visit.

“Let me advise my good friend that when people offer help to his constituents he should not block it. We are aware he is trying to use the police to block the DP but he will come anyway,” Gachagua said.

Kega, however, dismissed the allegations saying anyone was free to worship in his area as long as it was done with decorum.

“I have not blocked anyone from visiting my constituents so anyone trying to claim so is lying. Anyone is welcome to worship in Kieni as long as they do so with decorum and adhere to all protocols,” said the area MP.

Following the cancellation, Dr Ruto is said to have settled for Full Gospel Church, still in Mbiriri.

The second in command who is set to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been holding a three-day meeting with a section of Mt Kenya leaders at the Aberdare Prestige and Royal Cottages in Kieni East.

The DP has been accused of using the church to politick.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru claimed the DP was using the church as a politicking tool by offering huge sums of money.

“These churches have been silenced by massive donations from politicians, who have then been gifted with the pulpit to preach the gospel some times of division and nudge citizens towards a class war. These Bible-waving politicians have especially targeted the youth because they think, wrongly, that youth are gullible and easy to manipulate,” said the CS.

“Do not be led down the garden path. Do not be lied to. You must expose these peddlers for who they are; snake oil salesmen who will go to any extent to gain political power. You must see beyond the smokescreen and unmask these people who are out to take advantage of you.”

