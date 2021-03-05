DP Ruto Allied MPs Rescind Decision Stopping Remittance Of Monthly Fees To Jubilee Party

Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to Deputy President William Ruto have allegedly gone back on their stand to starve the Jubilee Party of cash.

According to the National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai who spoke to a local daily, some of the Tanga tanga members wrote a second letter directing that some of the money goes to the party and the rest to the “Kazi ni Kazi” welfare group.

“There were further instructions to continue contributing the whole amount to Jubilee and also to welfare. A majority of them has done it (rescinded earlier communication), they are continuing to contribute to Jubilee as well as their welfare group,” Sialai told the Star.

Party secretary general Raphael Tuju on Thursday laughed off attempts by Ruto men to stop paying subscription fees.

Read: 100 MPs Allied To DP Ruto Halt Remittance Of Monthly Fees To Jubilee

Tuju said that the move amounted to political suicide.

“According to the Political Parties Act, paying subscription is one of the things that shows that you are a member,” Tuju told the daily.

“It is very symbolic with the support to the party, when you withdraw support to the party which took you to Parliament you are walking in a very slippery legal ground. If somebody advised them otherwise and they changed their mind then they are well advised.”

For the month of February, he said, the party had received every single cent from its members.

Read Also: New Jubilee Deputy SG Kutuny Says He Won’t Hesitate To Endorse Ruto’s Ouster

“So far all the money is reflecting. Up to this point, we have received all the monies,” he said.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany and his Belgut counterpart, Nelson Koech denied rescinding on their decision to stop financing the party.

Kositany who was earlier on in the week ousted as the deputy secretary general said, “I don’t know about members who have written back, what I know is that it is effective with the March salary.”

In February, Sialai said at least 100 MPs loyal to the DP had written to him asking that their monthly contribution to the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party be halted.

Sialai, then said that most of the members wanted the Sh10,000 paid to a welfare group Kazi ni Kazi – affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He also noted that most of the members were contemplating mass resignations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu