DP Ruto Allied MPs Accuse State of Orchestrating Itumbi’s Abduction

Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have rebuked the abduction and torture of blogger Dennis Itumbi.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Nakuru senator Susan Kihika said Itumbi’s alleged abduction was a clear indication that hit squads still exist.

“Itumbi has confirmed that his abductors took turns to beat him while warning him that the torture was revenge for his social media coverage of CS Fred Matiang’i, PS Karanja Kibicho, the Inspector-General of the Police Service Hillary Mutyambai and DCI George Kinoti. They also questioned him on a post he made on Saturday 18th December 2021 on formation of a KRA team led by Sammy Muchemi ostensibly to harass business people associated with Deputy President William Ruto,” she said on Friday.

Kihika claimed that Itumbi was asked not to further discuss IG Hilary Mutyambai’s David Mwendwa who is said to have killed two in a road accident.

Mwendwa was apparently drunk at the time of fatal accident.

“The criminal squad handcuffed him from behind and tied his legs with a rope. They told him he would know why they were arresting him upon his inquiry and added he will know more when he would be interrogated by the boss who he must support. On saying he would rather die than support anyone’s cause by coercion, that’s is when the beatings and torture started,” the MPs said.

They added, “It is clear from the intensity of this disinformation that Itumbi’s abduction and torture was orchestrated and resourced from highly-placed quarters.”

The blogger was allegedly abducted by men who identified themselves as police officers.

He was later found naked in Lucky Summer, Kasarani by taxi driver.

He has since been moved to Nairobi West Hospital after suffering two broken legs, hand and an injury in the eye.

