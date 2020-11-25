DP Ruto A No Show At BBI Signature Collection Launch Despite Invite

Deputy President William Ruto was yet again a no show at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection launch despite being invited.

According to sources closes to Kahawa Tungu, the DP’s name was also omitted from the programme after reports that he would abscond the launch.

Yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released a format for BBI signature collection.

Through a letter, the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati stated that the commission had approved the format for the signature collection in a bid to amend the constitution.

“The commission takes note of your request for guidance as well as approval of your proposed format and provides to you the approved format that should be used for the collection of signatures. To enable the voter verification process and to ensure completeness of the supporter’s records, all the fields in the said approved format /template should be duly filled as provided,” said Chebukati.

Addressing the media earlier in the week, BBI secretariat Dennis Waweru stated that the collection of signatures would be launched at KICC. He was accompanied by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed among other leaders.

The 1 million signatures are expected to be collected within seven days to pave way for the next chapter of the referendum.

