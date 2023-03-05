DP Gachagua To Name Individuals who Looted in Last 3 Months of Uhuru’s Term

“Even the petition they took to Supreme Court was forced on ‘mzee wa maandamano’ to allow them room to steal money while the court was listening to the case between the time IEBC announced William Ruto as President and the day he was sworn in they looted more than Ksh.24 billion.”

DP Gachagua continued by stating that he will lead the charge in exposing the truth about how public funds were wasted and that he will not back down from “telling Kenyans the truth.”

