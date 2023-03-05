in NEWS, POLITICS

DP Gachagua To Name Individuals who Looted in Last 3 Months of Uhuru’s Term

gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Jesus Winner Ministries in Roysambu, Nairobi on March 5, 2023. [COURTESY]

The identities of people who stole money from the government coffers during the final three months of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration will be made public, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Jesus Winner Ministries in Roysambu on Sunday, the DP said a number of former ministers and Principal Secretaries (PSs) allegedly received cash stashed in bags at their residences using Wilson Airport aircraft.

The second in command said that he will reveal the people responsible for his sentiments in the coming days.

“These people robbed the nation. In the next few days I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from public coffers in the last three months of the Uhuru administration and announce the ministers and PSs responsible so that Kenyans can know,” said DP Gachagua.

“At the police airwing in Wilson Airport is where money was being brought in sacks, packed into the planes, and taken to different homes.”

Further, the former Mathira MP claimed the petition challenging the presidential results was deliberately lodged to create time for more theft of public funds.

“When they saw the election is not in their favor they looted public money with sacks. They knew the case would not amount to anything it was just there to allow them to steal and then go,” said the DP.

“Even the petition they took to Supreme Court was forced on ‘mzee wa maandamano’ to allow them room to steal money while the court was listening to the case between the time IEBC announced William Ruto as President and the day he was sworn in they looted more than Ksh.24 billion.”

DP Gachagua continued by stating that he will lead the charge in exposing the truth about how public funds were wasted and that he will not back down from “telling Kenyans the truth.”

