DP Gachagua Asks Raila to Call Off Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged opposition leader Raila Odinga to call off protests.

Speaking on Monday as he flagged off relief food, the deputy president said the country has lost an estimated Sh2 billion due to the mass action.

“We want to ask these people to consider calling off the demonstrations this afternoon,” said the DP.

DP Gachagua pleads with Raila to call of demonstrations pic.twitter.com/n2dm0uTopA — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) March 20, 2023

The former Mathira MP also assured Kenyans that the country was stable and that his boss, President William Ruto was in control of the situation.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya that the country is stable. President William Ruto is in charge and we are happy that most Kenyans trusted the government to protect life and property and have gone to work and ignored the illegal holiday declaration,” he said.

Business has come to a stand-still within the Nairobi CBD with protesters and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance lawmakers being apprehended.

So far one person has been shot near Toi Market, Kibra while lawmakers Opiyo Wandayi, Stewart Madzayo, Amina Mnyazi among others being arrested.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Suna East’s Junet Mohamed and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina have warned that the protests could go on for 14 days.

Junet on his part said today’s demonstrations were just but “rehearsals”.

At the time of going to press, Raila and his co-principals; Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni, among others were still a no-show.

