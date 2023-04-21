DP Gachagua Alleges Plot by Opponents to Have Him Locked Up

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that there was a sinister plot to have him locked up should he and President William Ruto have lost in the 2022 polls.

Speaking in Nyeri on Friday, the former Mathira MP thanked the people of Mathira for overwhelmingly voting for him and Dr Ruto.

He told the people that should the Kenya Kwanza Alliance lost in the August elections, then he would probably be serving time in Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The DP accused their opponents of masterminding a plot to detain him.

The DP and Dr Ruto were running against Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party candidates; Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

Raila and Karua were being backed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“If it were not for your votes, I would not have become the deputy president. I would have been in Kamiti cooling the porridge,” said Gachagua.

“It would have been my fifth month as a convict. I am not sure if you would have paid me a visit.”

He alleged that an individual in the rival camp had suggested that he be locked up in King’ong’o Prison which is within Nyeri county, from where he hails.

“And another man said I should be taken to King’ong’o prison, which is closer, and people will bring me porridge,” he said.

Elswhere, CSs Moses Kuria and Kipchumba Murkomen told off the Azimio camp over the opening of IEBC servers.

The ministers who spoke in Gatundu North during the launch of the constituency’s Sh48 million bursary funds, told the opposition that President Ruto is not the custodian of the servers.

CS Kuria on his part said that Azimio’s efforts to join the government will be in vain since they will not allow the formation of a coalition government.

“The government is not a sweet potato to be split and shared. We will not allow them to get half of the government positions because that is what they are seeking,” he said.

“We [Cabinet Secretaries] are not allowed to engage in politics but if it reaches a point where we are needed, I will put aside my ‘salvation’ and face take them head-on.”

The opposition has insisted that the government must open the servers so as to reveal the winner of the 2022 polls.

Raila has maintained that he beat Dr Ruto by over 2 million votes.

