Dozens of University Students Affiliated with Azimio Arrested

Over 50 university student leaders affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party have been arrested.

The student leaders are part of the Movement for Defense of Democracy, a movement launched by opposition leader Raila Odinga weeks ago.

They were nabbed on Saturday while addressing a press conference at the Chester House, Nairobi.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the meeting was unauthorized. Asked whether police should be notified before holding a meeting, Mr Bungei said he was also inquiring on the same.

They have been taken to Central Police Station.

DOZENS of student leaders under Azimio-affiliated MDD group arrested at Chester House; police say meeting unauthorized. pic.twitter.com/AabjGfjlWp — CapitalFM Breaking News (@BreakingNewsKE) March 18, 2023

The opposition in a letter dated March 17, 2023, notified the police of planned protests within the city on Monday.

Chairman of Azimio Executive Council Wycliffe Oparanya asked the police to provide the protesters with security on the aforementioned day.

“We notify you that on Monday, March 20, 2023, we will be holding a procession within the Nairobi metropolitan area,” said Oparanya.

“Kindly provide us with security for the same.”

President William Ruto on Wednesday warned the opposition against causing havoc in the city. He urged Raila to work with the police to ensure Kenyans’ lives and property are safeguarded on Monday.

“We have no problem with you organising demonstrations but please it is your responsibility to work with the police to make sure that the rest of the citizens of Kenya, their lives are not disrupted, their property is not destroyed, their business is not affected and they can go to work (then) you can carry out your demonstrations,” Ruto said.

Raila on his part assured business owners that protesters would not disrupt operations.

