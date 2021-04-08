Double Tragedy as Late ‘Mwendwa Wakwa Mariru’ Singer’s Brother Dies

The family of the late Benga musician Albert Gacheru has suffered a double tragedy after losing another member three days after the death of the artiste.

Gacheru’s brother Basilio Ngunjiri died on Thursday in Nyandarus after a short illness, his family has confirmed.

Gacheru famed for ‘Mwenda wakwa marirũ hit’ died on Monday night at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The 59-year-old had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two months.

Gacheru’s other hit songs include Mumunya, Hurry Hurry Waithera, Nindaguteire and Indo Ciakwa.

At the age of 50, Wamaitu pursued a Law degree at Mount Kenya University (MKU) and later proceeded to the Kenya School of Law.

At the time piracy was at an all time high.

He was the proprietor of a music production studio known as Wamaitu Productions.

The deceased helped jumpstart the careers of artists such as Shari Martin, Mary Wambui, the late John DeMatthew and Queen Jane.

At some point in his career, the departed served in the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) and the Kenya Music Composers Association.

