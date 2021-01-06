in BUSINESS, NEWS

Doshi Steel CEO Nilesh Doshi Dies After Developing Breathing Difficulties

Nilesh Doshi
Nilesh Doshi. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Chief Executive Officer of Doshi Group of Companies Nilesh Doshi has passed away.

Doshi died on January 5 while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital after developing breathing complications.

“The late Mr. Nilesh Doshi will be remembered not only for the impact he has had on the sector but also for the memories and lessons he left us with. May the almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace,” said the  Kenya Association of Manufacturers in a statement.

