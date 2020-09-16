Doshi, NextGen Face Demolition To Give Way To Nairobi Expressway Road

The government has released a list of parcels of land that will be acquired for the construction of Nairobi Expressway Road Project.

In a Gazette Notice dated March 12, 2020, the National Land Commission said that Doshi Steel and Simba Colt’s lands are among those targeted for acquisition, which will see structures therein demolished.

“In pursuance of the Land Act, 2012, part VIII, the National Land Commission on behalf of Kenya National Highways Authority gives notice that the Government intends to acquire the parcels of land for the construction of Nairobi Expressway Road Project,” the notice read in part.

Other land owners and companies that will be affected include Prime Inter Africa Company Limited, Kenya Polytechnic (Technical University of Kenya), NextGen Mall, University of Nairobi and Soyonin Farm Limited among others.

On Wednesday, structures at the Nairobi Railways Club were demolished as plans to speed up construction of the road gain momentum. The structures were demolished after a 8-hour vacation notice.

Prior to the demolitions Pharis Ngotho, the acting CEO for Kenya Railways, had given those occupying the premises eight hours to vacate or be forcefully evicted.

“Further to the gazette notice no 2161 of 2020, a presidential order has been issued to Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA) to enter into and acquire premises(Nairobi Railways Club) beginning 15th September 2020 for the commencement of the project Nairobi Express Way Roads,” the notice reads.

In October 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta officially launched the construction of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-James Gichuru road Express way project, officially named the Nairobi Expressway.

The 27Km road, which is set to ease traffic congestion on Mombasa road, will cost at least Ksh65 billion, translating to Ksh2.41 billion per kilometre.

The project will be undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The project could be one of the most expensive undertaken by the Jubilee government, with the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line from Mombasa to Nairobi costing at least Ksh765 million per kilometre.

The Government of Kenya (GOK) is expected to shoulder 25 percent of costs with the Chinese government providing for the majority chunk of capital expenditure.

To use the road, saloon cars will pay a fee of Ksh6 per kilometre, which would translate to Ksh162 while trucks with four or more axles will pay Ksh30 per kilometre, which could as much as Ksh800.

The road will be handed over to the Kenyan government in 2049, after China has minted a cool Ksh102 billion through toll charges.

The government was seeking Ksh10 billion funding to cater for the additional unplanned land compensation claims.

