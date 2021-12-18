Kenyan Woman Dorothy Ong’era Reburied in US After Protracted Legal Battle

A Kenyan family living in the US has finally laid to rest its beloved kin after a protracted court battle.

Dorothy Ong’era’s remains were exhumed three weeks ago and were reburied on Friday in Texas.

A year after her untimely death, Dorothy was reburied at a cemetery in Emerald Hills Funeral Home, Kennedale City, Texas.

In attendance was her father, David Ong’era, some of her siblings and friends. Others joined the family online.

“I thank God that we finally interred her remains. It has been a long journey, but it’s partly over,” he said. “It was streamed on Youtube, Facebook and Zoom. A big number of friends and relatives also attended physically.”

Dorothy’s alleged lover, Obadiah Kinara, this week, however, attempted to block the burial.

“He got another lawyer. He applied for another hearing, but the motion was not set. Nothing came out….. so we went ahead with Dorothy’s burial,” said Mr Ong’era.

A US court previously allowed the family to exhume and conduct an autopsy on the remains of their loved one.

The autopsy results are not out yet but should be ready next week.

“The toxicology extermination delayed the whole issue of post-mortem. But everything is on course,” added Mr Ong’era.

Dorothy is said to have died under mysterious conditions and hurriedly buried by Mr Kinara last December.

Mr Ong’era told the court that he had spoken to the deceased days before her death. She was okay, he testified.

