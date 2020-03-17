How Dorothy Nyong’o Rules Kisumu County With an Iron Fist

Lupita Nyong’o’s mother and wife to Kisumu County Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, Mrs Dorothy Nyong’o is being accused of running errands for his absentee husband in Kisumu County.

Early this month, Kisumu County was in the headlines over a Ksh19 million Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that had been seized by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission after allegations that it was fraudulently acquired.

The car was seized for investigations, but as soon as investigations started, the car was back to the governor, or rather the governor’s wife.

It is an open secret that the car, among other county facilities, meant for governor Anyang’ Nyong’o are being used by his wife Dorothy is said to have taken over the county functions, including firing and hiring at will.

For instance, when Governor Nyong’o was away in Qatar, his wife Dorothy Nyong’o was using the vehicle.

Read: Dodging Audit Tactics? Kenyans Livid As Fire Razes Crucial Files In Kisumu County Finance Offices

She even goes ahead to inspect county government projects as if she is the governor. Recently, she was seen being chauffeured in the fuel guzzler to inspect the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground as well as the newly refurbished social centre.

She was also spotted arriving at the Acacia Premier Hotel in the same vehicle for the launch of the cancer registry. Dorothy is the managing director of African Cancer Centre. It is suspected that African Cancer Centre could have budgeted to hire a car for her, which happened to be the guzzler ‘hired’ and money channelled to her pockets.