in NEWS

Kenyan Producer Dorothy Ghettuba Named Netflix’s Manager International Originals

1.6k Views 1 Comment

dorothy ghettuba
[Courtesy]

Kenyan film producer and Spielworks Media CEO Dorothy Ghettuba has been appointed as Netflix Manager International Originals.

Ms Ghettuba is best know for her role in the “Sumu la Penzi” TV Series.

The global streaming service in 2018 announced its intentions to produce original shows from Africa starting this year.

Announcing the good news on Instagram, Ms Ghettuba said: “Telling our African stories. Onwards and Upwards.”

She has been received congratulatory messages from Kenyans including film makers, leaders, actors.

Read: Filming Without Permits From KFCB Will Lead To Arrest – Ezekiel Mutua Warns

Here are some of them:

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

ruto

Those Planning My Impeachment Will Fail Terribly – DP Ruto

Another Ksh1.4 Billion Loss For Kenya As Chinese Company Abandons Project After Down Payment