Dormitory At Kimulot School Goes Up In Flames, Property Destroyed

A dormitory at Kimulot Boys High School in Bomet County has been reduced to ashes following a morning inferno.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the 5 am fire whose cause is yet to be established.

According to the Nation, the dormitory housed 288 students.

“The fire has been contained from spreading to other structures in the school through an effort by members of the public, students and fire marshals from the county government of Bomet,” Stanley Mutai, the county disaster management officer said.

Last week alone, dormitories at Cheborgei Secondary School (Kericho) and Olomirani Secondary School in Narok County burnt down.

On Wednesday, Education CS Prof George Magoha banned small-bottle sanitisers in schools over recent fire incidents.

Speaking after meeting education stakeholders at Our Lady of Fatima Girls Secondary School in Kariobangi North, the CS said learners have been using the sanitisers to start fires in institutions.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitisers into schools.

“If any child has portable sanitiser, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school.

“We have already seen that a fire was started using a sanitiser in one of the schools.”

