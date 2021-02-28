“Don’t Wait For Last Minute!” Gov’t Urges Kenyans To Respond to Huduma Namba Messages

The government has urged Kenyans to shelve the tendency of last-minute rush, calling on those who registered for Huduma Namba to respond to the SMS requiring them to indicate where they want to pick their cards.

To avert backlog, the government said Kenyans are required to collect the cards as soon as possible once they are ready for collection.

According to Spinica Makori, an Assistant County Commissioner who is the team leader in charge of training, Kenyans have started receiving SMSs in an exercise that will go on until December this year.

Ms Makori noted that Kenyans have a tendency of waiting until the last minute whenever there is such a national exercise.

“Now that we have officially launched the exercise countrywide and subsequently trained our officers who will be charged with handling and issuing the cards, what will follow is an SMS on your phone. Kindly respond to it,” Ms Makori said.

She added, “by ignoring the notification, you are not only subjecting yourself to unnecessary inconvenience but also putting pressure on the clerks who have to deal with huge crowds building up in the last-minute rush.”

Ms Makori spoke on Thursday during a two-day training of clerical officers in the issuance of Huduma cards.

She reiterated that Kenyans need to give the exercise the seriousness it deserves.

“We’re handling a card that has very sensitive information. It’s our duty to ensure our officers understand their obligations and roles, lest they find themselves on the wrong side of the law now that we have the Data Protection Act in place,” she said.

The issuance of Huduma Cards was rolled out in Nairobi in February this year.

The government is expected to kick off the exercise of distributing the cards in other counties soon.

To get the cards those who registered for Huduma Namba are expected to select their preferred collection point by clicking a link sent via SMS to the phone number they gave out during the mass registration exercise.

In November last year, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru announced that Huduma Namba cards will replace National Identity (ID) cards.

Mucheru said ID cards will cease operation in December this year.

