Don’t Go for Beautiful Women, Pastor Ng’ang’a Advises Men

Controversial Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a is back again with new advice for men who are seeking to marry.

Ng’ang’a has told men to avoid marrying the most beautiful women as the marriage will be in trouble.

According to the man of the cloth, marrying a beautiful woman exposes one to conflict with other men who will be awed by her beauty.

“Tafuta ng’ombe kama wewe ile unaona inakula nyasi, don’t marry these young women…Also, don’t go for the most beautiful women. Otherwise, you will always be conflicting with other men. Look for someone whose beauty ranges between 10-15 percent,” he said.

Read: Pastor Ng’ang’a Suffers Blow In Careless Driving Case

A section of netizens have agreed with Ng’ang’a’s statement while others dismissed him on the grounds that marriages are different for everyone.

For instance, the clergyman is married to a very beautiful woman who is way younger than him. He is ideally on record describing her as young, beautiful and smart.

Last year, the pastor was on the spot following his remarks on Television on how he wants his body handled after he has passed on.

In an explicit clip, Ng’ang’a said he did not want female attendants to attend to his body after he is dead due to how they would handle his private parts.

The videos elicited anger from Kenyans and attracted the attention of the Communications Authority which shut down his station, Sasa TV for 6 months over airing of offensive content.

The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed M/S Neno Evangelism Centre, a broadcaster operating as SASA TV, to stop airing live programming with immediate effect. This directive shall be observed for a period of six (6) months. — Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) (@CA_Kenya) December 4, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...