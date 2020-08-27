Don’t Deliver Shoddy Work, Mudavadi Tells Investigative Agencies On Kemsa Probe

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged investigative agencies probing alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 funds at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to use the 21 days given by President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver comprehensive results.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Mudavadi, who has been critical on the alleged theft, said the agencies led by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission should deliver water tight evidence to meet the test of prosecution.

“Following the Presidential directive Kenyans expect the investigative agencies to deliver in 21 days comprehensive results with sufficient evidence to meet the test of prosecution, ” Mudavadi tweeted.

“Let them not deliver a shoddy job that will let the culprits get away scot-free.”

In his state of the nation address from State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, President Kenyatta ordered the agencies to expedite the ongoing probe due to public interest.

“Given the compelling public interest in the matter, the relevant agencies should expedite the ongoing investigations and conclude the same within 21 days from the date hereof,” the Head of State said.

Kemsa is said to have procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at a double market price.

A recent investigative report by NTV indicated that the state had lost at least Ksh43 billion of donor funds meant for Covid-19.

Already, KEMSA CEO Jonah Mwangi Manjari, Head of Procurement Charles Juma and Commercial Director Eliud Mureithi have been suspended to pave way for a probe into the fraud allegations.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly gave Auditor General Nancy Gathungu 60 days to conduct a forensic audit on the expenditure of COVID-19 funds.

According to the MPs, the audit on the expenditure of billions received from different organizations including the Rapid Credit Facility of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank should focus on procurement, warehousing and distribution of essential medicines including PPEs with a view to confirming whether the expenditures were incurred lawfully and in an effective way in line with Article 227 of the Constitution.

“The general objective of the forensic audit is to identify the types of fraud, corruption and other financial improprieties if any, quantifying the amount of loss; determining who was involved, when it began, why it was possible to perpetuate it, and how it was concealed; and reporting the findings with supporting evidence, ” said James Opiyo Wandayi, the Public Accounts Committee Chairperson.

Wandayi said the committee expects to receive an interim report within the first thirty days of the assignment and, thereafter, fortnight progress reports and the final report by the end of the task.

