Don’t Be A Perennial Complainer, DP Ruto Hits Out At His Critics

Deputy President William Ruto has had enough of politicians who always have an opinion about him and are constantly criticizing his every move.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting at his Sugoi home, the DP stated that he sympathizes with those people who are always monitoring his moves and have something to say about them. He reiterated that he is not going to stop very soon as he is in for the long run.

“I don’t know what the problem is with some people. I really sympathize with them. When I call people to my home, they have a problem, when I go to church, they have a problem, when I give donations, they have a problem. When I give motorcycles, they have a problem,” he said.

According to the County’s second in command, those who have a problem with his tours and donations will have it for the longest time as he is going nowhere.

He further called on his critics whom he labeled ‘masters of complaints’ to invent better ideas that would attract more supporters to them rather than just focusing on him as their agendas.

“When I donate a motorcycle, give someone else a car…. don’t be a perennial complainer… you are the king of complaints… when you’re defeated, you complain, when in government, you complain… I have been raised by God so I can bless others and I’m not going back.” He added.

This comes just days after he toured Kisii county where protests erupted ahead of his visit with pro-handshake and his supporters going at each other.

Addressing residents at Kisii town, Ruto slammed politicians who are using youths to pass their divisive, unrest agendas.

“You hear the other person (Raila Odinga) asking why the deputy president is mingling with boda boda operators and mama mbogas. He was born in a kingly family, his father was a vice president in this country. He does not understand why people in the informal sectors are very close to my heart. I was born in a lowly family, I grew up in humble settings. I empathize with the lowly,” he said.

He defended his move to visit the Kisii stating that he was mingling with the common, poor mwananchi because he understood their way of life and was committed on their betterment.

He further tweeted, “Leaders are duty-bound to work together, serve the people with diligence, inspire co-existence and inclusion. They must shun using youths to cause any form of disharmony in society,” Ruto tweeted.

As the much anticipated 2022 elections near, the supremacy battles among top politicians has heightened with each one realigning to have a stake at the big table.

