Don’t Amend The Constitution To Stay In Power – Former Senator Johnson Muthama Tells President Uhuru

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has asked President Uhuru to refrain from changing the constitution to stay in power.

According to the Star, the former senator has called on Uhuru to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki and retire honorably when his term ends in 2022 instead of clinging to power.

“Go home once your term ends. Don’t amend the Constitution to stay in power,” Muthama said.

These remarks come just a day after a section of the political class castigated his leadership and accused him of subverting the constitution in a calculated move to retain being in power ahead of 2022.

In a statement yesterday, May 15, 2020, former senators Boni Khalwale (Kakamega), Johnson Muthama (Machakos) and Hassan Omar Hassan (Mombasa) accused the head of state of taking advantage of the novel coronavirus crisis and the existing restrictions to wage tyranny on Kenyans.

The seasoned politicians said the recent post-election coalition between the Jubilee party and KANU leader Gideon Moi is a calculated move to make fool of Kenyans and have Uhuru and his family remain in power even after 2022 when his tenure comes to an end.

“In the event that the country can be subjected to a referendum to enable a powerful Executive Prime Minister, then Uhuru Kenyatta will be Kenya’s Prime Minister. In the event of a watered-down version of a Prime Minister, Muhoho Kenyatta, Uhuru’s younger brother will be Prime Minister. For this they also need a President who will play ball, a card dangled to the contracting parties, ” read the statement by the leaders in part.

Further, they alluded that the head of state was frustrating his deputy William Ruto because he was standing in the way with the intention of succeeding him.

In the same account of events, the referendum bill was gazetted in the Kenya Gazette on May 15, supplement 71 amid the country battling the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

This evoked mixed reactions from netizens who questioned why the state would prioritize a referendum yet its citizens are battling a deadly disease that has paralyzed businesses and the economy at large.

Nation reports that the Referendum Bill 2020 proposes a number of amendments down to the counties and if adopted will allow county governments to conduct referendums in their jurisdictions.

“If there is more than one question in a referendum and one question is approved and the other is not, the referendum process shall proceed as though the approved question or questions were the only questions and the disapproved question or questions shall be disregarded,” the bill states.

Forget Corona. Forget Floods. Forget Economy. Forget…….. Prepare for REFERENDUM! pic.twitter.com/nGRp6BCbus — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 15, 2020

